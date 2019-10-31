Wait… What? What Is a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 Doing Driving Along the Road?

October 31, 2019 Tom Demerly Russia, Troubled Areas 0
A Sukhoi Su-34 being towed down the road on its own landing gear isn't something you see every day, not even in Russia. (Photo: via Facebook)

We (Almost) Get to The Bottom of Another Strange Russian Road Camera Incident.

The Russians made dash cam video famous, and while this one wasn’t taken with a dash cam, it only continues the lore of weird and interesting Russian road sightings.

Someone – we aren’t exactly certain who – posted photos of a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 (NATO code name “Fullback”) twin-engine, two-seat tactical strike aircraft being towed along a Russian highway. If the aircraft were on a trailer, that may not be such a big deal. But this Su-34 is being pulled along on its own landing gear tires. Only in Russia…

Russian aircraft are known for having rugged landing gear, and this proves the gear on the Sukhoi Su-34 is no exception. (Photo: via Facebook)

As you can see from the photos, the wings have been removed, presumably for transport, although leaving them on would have made the photos even more noteworthy. Also worth noticing are the mission markings on the nose of the aircraft. This Su-34 has seen some action. It is possible, based on the aircraft’s markings and its “bort” or nose number, that this particular aircraft may have been one of at least four deployed to Bassel Al-Asad International airport in Latakia, Syria in late 2015. We’re not certain this is accurate, but the bort number series and the overall grey upper surfaces and lower light blue surface both match the markings of the Su-34 Syrian “class of 2015”.

Stefano D’Urso managed to find a photo of this Su-34, born number 25, during its deployment to Syria. Note that in this early photo, the aircraft has no mission markings yet. (Photo: via Facebook)

One member of the inner circle at TheAviationist.com, a man we’ll call “Alex”, who has been most helpful with all of our efforts in Russia, in person and on social media, did some digging and used his Russian language skills to tell us more.

According to what Alex found out through Russian language Facebook posts, the Russians are, “Moving not airworthy airframes from Buturlinovka to Voronezh before snow covers roads”.

Stefano D’Urso located this photo of the aircraft, likely taken early in the morning as it began its trip on the roadway. (Photo: via Facebook)

Voronezh, or “Voronezh Malshevo” as mentioned by Alex, is home to at least several Su-34s and this airframe may be moving there for some type of extensive airframe maintenance or to be used as a training airframe for maintenance and ground crews. Another one of our trusted Russian contacts, we’ll call him “Ivan” (what else?) told us, “I think the rumor is this aircraft will become a training instructional airframe at Voronezh.

It looks like this particular Sukhoi Su-34 has seen some action. Look at those mission markings! (Photo: via Facebook)

In addition to Alex’s investigation, one of our correspondents, Stefano D’Urso, found out that, “Someone posted the same photos on Twitter.” Stefano mentioned that, “in the comments I found a link to an article related to the mishap, so I did a quick check on Google Maps and I found that Buturlinovka and Lipetsk are only 200km apart, with Voronezh being in the middle.” D’Urso, who is somewhat a master of internet research, went on to confirm the likelihood of the aircraft’s deployment to Syria. So that information is almost certainly accurate.

The accident that this aircraft was involved in, as discovered by Stefano D’Urso, took place on September 6, 2019. Even more interestingly, a report in the Russian news agency TASS said that, “The pilot’s error resulted in the collision over the Lipetsk region, a special commission is now studying the details of the accident, which will particularly determine the extent of responsibility of each of the crews.”

Damage to one of the Su-34s involved in the original accident. (Photo: via TASS news agency)

So, it looks like we may have our answer in the mystery of the superhighway Sukhoi sighting. We also have one more reason why reporting on Russian aviation is always so fascinating and full of interesting surprises.



About Tom Demerly 360 Articles
Tom Demerly is a feature writer, journalist, photographer and editorialist who has written articles that are published around the world on TheAviationist.com, TACAIRNET.com, Outside magazine, Business Insider, We Are The Mighty, The Dearborn Press & Guide, National Interest, Russia’s government media outlet Sputnik, and many other publications. Demerly studied journalism at Henry Ford College in Dearborn, Michigan. Tom Demerly served in an intelligence gathering unit as a member of the U.S. Army and Michigan National Guard. His military experience includes being Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army Infantry School at Ft. Benning, Georgia (Cycle C-6-1) and as a Scout Observer in a reconnaissance unit, Company “F”, 425th INF (RANGER/AIRBORNE), Long Range Surveillance Unit (LRSU). Demerly is an experienced parachutist, holds advanced SCUBA certifications, has climbed the highest mountains on three continents and visited all seven continents and has flown several types of light aircraft.

Related Articles

Aviation Safety / Air Crashes

What These Pictures Of Two Russian Yak-130 Jets That Crash Landed Almost Simultaneously in Russia Say About The Causes Of The Mishaps

July 23, 2017 Alessandro "Gonzo" Olivares Aviation Safety / Air Crashes, Russia, Troubled Areas 5

Two Yak-130 Jets Have Crashed Simultaneously in Armavir and Borisoglebsk Last Month. And Here’s An Investigation On The Root Causes. According to several reports, two Russian Air Force Yak-130 Trainer/Light Attack (LA) Aircraft (Tail number […]